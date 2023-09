(WHTM)– Monday’s Hometown Heroes are Pennsylvania State Troopers helping save kids’ lives.

This week, along with PennDOT, they’re holding free car seat checks. Seat belts are created for adults so it’s important parents have the right car seat or booster seat for their child’s size and age.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State Police say 46% of the seats are installed or used incorrectly.