(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes saved a life after taking a refresher course on doing just that.

The Red Cross presented “Certificates of Extraordinary Personal Action” to State Police Corporal Jessica Snyder and Troopers Gage Boreman and John Shannon.

In May they responded to a call in Perry County for a person in cardiac arrest. They administered CPR and revived the patient.

Here’s the thing, earlier “That morning” they had just completed their “First aid/CPR recertification” training.