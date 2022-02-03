PeoplesBank donates to York YMCA community development project

YORK, Pa (WHTM) — Local bank PeoplesBank has donated $50,000 to support the YMCA of the Roses work to improve neighborhoods around its facility.

This will be done through the Y Community Development Corporation (YCDC), which is a part of the local YMCA. The development cooperation focuses on projects from installing new streetlights, setting up security cameras, cleaning the streets, and even building an urban park.

The last major project from the YCDC that was completed was a community park in front of the York Branch YMCA, which is open to the public.

To see more of the YCDC’s work, you see more information here.