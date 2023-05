(WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by volunteering for the Special Olympics during the week of May 14.

Susquentia High School in Perry County will host the Special Olympics Area M track and field games and 800 local athletes will take part in the activities.

The event needs 1,2000 volunteers to make the day a success. You can find more information by clicking here.

Many of the roles are offered on the day of the games, which is on Thursday, May 18.