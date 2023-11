GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are all winners at the race track.

Penn National held its annual Pink Out Race which is in support of breast cancer awareness month. All of the jockeys wore pink, which is the color of Breast Cancer Awareness.

It may have been one of the toughest races to call, but it is easy to see its impact.

Penn National presented a check for $10,000 to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.