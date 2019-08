Hometown heroes raised money for a local K-9 unit.

Swatara Township police in Dauphin County held their annual pistol competition at the Steelton-Highspire firing range. Officers from other local departments, prisons, Capitol police, and more took part.

Swatara Township’s team won. The event earned $500 for their unit.

Swatara police have two working K-9s, Kixx and JT.