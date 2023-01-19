LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The hometown heroes for Thursday took a cold water dip for charity, but it had a twist!

Members of the Lower Paxton Township Police participated in the “First to Freeze” polar plunge event. They set up a portable swimming pool and had six sergeants, corporals, and detectives jump in while in full uniform.

The event raised money for the Pennsylvania Special Olympics.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police and local fire departments also took part in the plunge.