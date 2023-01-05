LANCASTER COUNTY, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 5’s hometown heroes are meeting a growing demand for food.

“Power Packs” has a new box truck that they will use to deliver food throughout Lancaster and Lebanon Counties.

The High Foundation paid for the truck with a $55,000 grant.

Power Packs says it will now be able to transport five times the amount of food.

Every year, Power Packs provides nearly 400,000 meals and partners with 90 schools to help families in need.