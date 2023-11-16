YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are holding up their end of the deal. Students held a fundraiser and their principals are now camping out on the roof.

York Suburban Middle School students raised more than $17,000 for the school’s “Trojan Takeover” fundraising campaign.

But at least they get to sleep comfortably in their beds tonight. Not so for their principal and assistant principal.

Just before dismissal, Assistant Principal Tyler Laudeman and Principal Michael Snedden held up their end of the bargain by climbing onto the school roof.

They waved goodbye to the students this afternoon.

They will stay up there all night and be there to say good morning to the students who will be much better rested than their leaders.

That was a rather nice night here. We are in this absolutely uncharacteristically gorgeous late November night.

It’s like you conspire with Eric Finkenbinder abc27’s meteorologist.

Snedden said, “I must be, or is that he’s helping us out because. You know it’s awesome to be able to do but it’s even better when it’s 60 degrees out.”

The kids are hometown heroes, and you two are hometown heroes but folks who live in the community have a chance to be hometown heroes until 7:30 p.m. tonight, what are you asking them?

“Yeah, absolutely so this is actually also kicking off our canned food drive so it’s an opportunity to bring some donations of canned food, lightly used coats, and toys that our Impact Foundation will use to support our community,” said Snedden.