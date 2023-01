DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes spent some time in the water to help non-profit organizations.

Penn State Harrisburg hosted its 11th annual “Swim for a Cure” event on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Solo swimmers and relay teams swam all day, and in the end, they raised $4,500 for Penn State’s “THON,” which helps pediatric cancer patients and their families.