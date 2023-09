YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes helped break a record for a long-time family-run business in York County.

Miller Plant Farm in Spring Garden Township held its annual “Summer Bash and Fun Run.”

They were able to raise $48,000 for the WellSpan York Cancer Patient Help Fund which helps cover patients’ bills.

The fundraiser was in memory of Diane Miller, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018.