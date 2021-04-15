Red Cross looking for Hometown Heroes

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Cross is looking for Hometown Heroes in the Midstate during its blood drives over the next two weeks.

The organization will host around 20 blood drives in central Pennsylvania through April 30.

There are two on Saturday, April 17, in Lebanon and Hanover.

Next week, the Red Cross will hold blood drives in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Strasburg, York, Dover and Codorus.

For details on the blood drives and to schedule an appointment, visit their website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.