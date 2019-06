Relay For Life and the Harrisburg Flea Market are teaming up for a day of family fun to raise money for cancer awareness and research.

The first-ever RelayFest will be held Saturday on City Island, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature local artists, food trucks, activities and more.

Cancer survivors will be able to get vouchers for free massages along with some goodies.

