Rescue Ranch needs help to keep pets cool

2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue Ranch is hoping you will be a hometown hero.

The Windsor-based nonprofit offers a permanent home environment for elderly, medically fragile abandoned pets and strays.

The heat can be hard on them, so the need is immediate for an HVAC system before summer weather hits.

Volunteers care for the senior animals 24/7. The estimate for the HVAC system is $15,000. So far, a Facebook effort has raised just over $500.

The non-profit says any donation big or small will help.

Online:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2236333376585660/?fundraiser_source=external_url