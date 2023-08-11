(WHTM)– You can be a hometown hero by attending a walk-run-ride this weekend.

The Ryan Mohn Memorial Foundation is hosting its “final walk” after 20 years it’s this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton.

The event is in memory of Ryan, a 16-year-old Steelton-Highspire student who died after a car crash in 2004. The money raised funds for scholarships for students graduating from his high school and to other charitable organizations.

“I would just like to thank all of the businesses, and private donations for all the support you have given to us over the last 20 years,” Ryan Mohn’s aunt Bobbie Malinak said. “And we wanted to let you know that Ryan’s foundation will but in a different manor we are going to have being held Nov. 4th, 2023 a Night of Soul.”

Ryan was also an organ donor and some of his recipients will be there to speak during Saturday’s event. There will also be raffles.

Over the years the nonprofit has raised $20,000.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the “walk-run-ride” starts at 9