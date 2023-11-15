(WHTM)– Bells are ringing and Wednesday’s hometown heroes are answering the call.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region kicked off the annual Red Kettle Campaign Wednesday. The bell-ringing tradition is 130 years old. This year’s campaign started once again at Karns Foods in the West Shore Shopping Plaza in Lemoyne.

“I grew up in the community this is my home this is where I live, knowing they are a local org helping local people,” Andrea Karns of Karns Foods said. “Knowing we’re able to help a local org raise money that stays here and serves the local community, it really feels wonderful and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

“Throughout the year we help about 47,000 people, so that is around 900 people a week and that’s a significant need in the community,” Major David Childs of the Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region said.

Thursday night at 6 p.m., the Salvation Army will hold a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony at its location on 29th Street in Harrisburg it’s free and features door prizes food, and more.

Along with donations, the group is also looking for volunteers to pack hundreds of food boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas.