HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are getting students ready to head back to school.

It’s the second annual Community Day this weekend in the parking lot of Harrisburg High School.

The event is run by the Harrisburg Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

It will have free book bags and school supplies, along with food trucks, a DJ, and information on various community resources.

The Community Day is Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.