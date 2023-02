YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes raised money in their golden years.

Residents at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York held a Rock-a-Thon this week. About 40 seniors took turns filling eight rocking chairs in the open area all day long.

The seniors asked for donations from friends, family, and businesses.

These rockin’ seniors raised about $1,000 for the American Heart Association.