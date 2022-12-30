(WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 30’s hometown heroes are honored for jumping into action and saving a life.

The Shippensburg Borough Council honored three residents and three emergency responders who helped a person who was hit by a vehicle and trapped underneath in September 2022.

Neighbors and other drivers stopped to lift the vehicle off the victim before first responders arrived.

The actions of these individuals saved the victim’s life.

If you stopped and assisted but were not identified, the Shippensburg Police would like to hear from you and thank you.