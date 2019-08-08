Breaking News
Shippensburg school gets new playground

by: WHTM Staff

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hometown heroes used their heavy machinery skills for some kids stuff.

James Burd Elementary in Shippensburg has a new playground. The school’s PTA teamed up with JLG and Jerr-Dan to raise money for the equipment. The PTA raised $25,000 for the playground and the companies matched it for a total of $50,000.

Volunteers from the businesses and the school put up the new equipment Thursday in time for the first day of school.

The old playground was falling apart and not fit for today’s standards.

