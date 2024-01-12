(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes have kept farming all in the family for at least 100 years.

Six families were honored at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Friday. Each has farmed the same land for 100, 200, or 300 years!

Among the farms recognized was Robert F. Cochran’s Chester County farm, only the second in the state to reach the Tricentennial Farm milestone. Other farms recognized were in Lehigh, Montgomery, Perry, and Union counties.

James Stambaugh, who was honored for a 236-year-old family farm in Perry County said, “The Stambaugh name goes back many generations, fought at Valley Forge, I remember my grandfather using horses… will stay in the Stambaugh family for many many more generations.”

“These families represent the best in Pennsylvania agriculture,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Reflecting the 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, they have been uniting and feeding our communities for generations. They are connecting future generations to their legacy.”

Cochran’s Hidden View Farm is recognized as a Tricentennial Farm at the 2024 PA Farm Show

James W. Stambaugh Family Perrydale Farm accept their award at the Century Farm Awards at the 2024 PA Farm Show

The Smith Farm accept their award at the Century Farm Awards at the 2024 PA Farm Show

Bret & Mary Moyer Farm accept their award at the Century Farm Awards at the 2024 PA Farm Show

Scott and Sharon Melanson Farm accept their award at the Century Farm Awards at the 2024 PA Farm Show

Edward & Anna Klusaritz Family Farm accept their award at the Century Farm Awards at the 2024 PA Farm Show

The oldest Pennsylvania farm operated by the same family is “The Miller Farm” in Lancaster County which dates back to 1717. It was the first “Tri-centennial farm” honored by the state Agriculture Department.