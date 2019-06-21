Soles for Souls seeks used shoes

Hometown heroes are collecting shoes for those in need.

Caldwell Banker on North Prince Street in Lancaster is participating in the Soles for Souls campaign. They’re looking for slightly used shoes which will then be sent all over the world to those who need them.

“Anyone out there who is watching today, We would love for your assistance in helping us with this campaign, and any shoes you’re not utilizing that you feel could be used by someone in need, just drop them off here,” said Doug Foltz, of Caldwell Banker.

You can drop off shoes during normal business hours. The campaign runs until the end of the month.