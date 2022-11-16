MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by helping send care packages to troops overseas.

Four Midstate funeral homes are holding their eighth annual Stockings for Soldiers campaign. Individuals, families, and groups are invited to pick up Christmas stockings, fill them up with small items, and return them.

“We send them to various units and work with organizations to give us where units are. If there’s anyone in the community who wants to send a specific unit, we can try to send it to them.”

Below is a list of items that can be included in the stocking:

Candy canes

Hard candy

Chewing gum

Mints

Multivitamins

Wet wipes

Lip balm

Moisturizer

Shampoo

Eye drops

Sunblock

AA and AAA batteries

Deck of playing cards

Crossword puzzles

Dominos

CDs and DVDs

You can drop off the stockings at one of the following locations no later than Thursday, Dec. 1: