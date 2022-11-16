MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by helping send care packages to troops overseas.
Four Midstate funeral homes are holding their eighth annual Stockings for Soldiers campaign. Individuals, families, and groups are invited to pick up Christmas stockings, fill them up with small items, and return them.
“We send them to various units and work with organizations to give us where units are. If there’s anyone in the community who wants to send a specific unit, we can try to send it to them.”
Below is a list of items that can be included in the stocking:
- Candy canes
- Hard candy
- Chewing gum
- Mints
- Multivitamins
- Wet wipes
- Lip balm
- Moisturizer
- Shampoo
- Eye drops
- Sunblock
- AA and AAA batteries
- Deck of playing cards
- Crossword puzzles
- Dominos
- CDs and DVDs
You can drop off the stockings at one of the following locations no later than Thursday, Dec. 1:
|Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home
|3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg
|717-545-3774
|Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home
|2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
|717-652-7701
|Neumyer Funeral Home
|1334 North 2nd St., Harrisburg
|717-233-7814
|Ronald C.L. Smith
|325 North High St., Duncannon
|717-834-4515