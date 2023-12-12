SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – School bus drivers from Krise Transportation’s Spring Grove terminal are supporting the community in a big way.

This year their annual Stuff the Bus Donation Driver has grown to twice the size.

Tammy Swartz, with Krise Transportation Inc. said “groceries, gas and basic needs have increased over the past year. This has affected the community in many ways and our locations are able to help more families in need.”

The Holiday Drive runs now through Friday, December 22nd from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Holiday Drive Drop off locations include:

Krise Transportation – Spring Grove school bus terminal, 210 E. Railroad St. Spring Grove

Spring Grove Middle and High School Bus

Krise is also looking for volunteers to help restock the tables and keep the donated clothes and other items folded and organized.

Keep in mind, donations accepted include clothing, toys, housewares, non-perishable food items and furniture. Swartz said families in need can stop by either location to shop for their needs with dignity and support.

The Holiday Drive started eight years ago when the drivers saw many kids on their bus who did not own coats, hats, or gloves.

Bus drivers started by donating from their closets. Now, the annual event has grown larger than our drivers could ever imagine with two participating locations.

Krise Transportation is focused exclusively on providing quality transportation for students in Pennsylvania.