HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes unleashed their superpowers to make children smile.

Captain America, Spider-Man, and Superman rappelled down the side of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey today.

This is the seventh year of the event and the hospital keeps it a secret to surprise the pediatric patients.

Ashley Kane, Manager, of Child Life at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital said, “And to be here at the hospital, these kids get to forget for a minute that they’re at the hospital, and they’re somewhere magical, somewhere really special where they have a moment of joy, and see these superheroes comes down. fist bump them through the window, the superhero window washers are fantastic, really engage with the patients and families, so its a lot of fun.”

On the ground, the superheroes pose with kids for photos, but when they aren’t suited up they are window-washers with Harrisburg-based “Vancena Property Service.”