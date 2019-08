Law enforcement groups are helping each other out.

On Saturday, Swatara Township police Corporal Timothy Bloss and K9 Officer J.T. participated in a demonstration event in Hagerstown, Maryland. In turn, event organizer Protection for Paws surprised Bloss with devices that monitor the inside temperature, battery and engine of K-9 vehicles.

If there’s a problem, alarms will sound on the officer’s smartphone.

Swatara received devices for each of its two K9s and their vehicles.