(WHTM) – Trade jobs are in high demand and pay well and Thursday’s hometown heroes are helping students get into the trades.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster received a $73,000 gift from “Mid-Atlantic Machinery.”

The company held a golf tournament fundraiser.

“Thaddeus Stevens” will use the money to provide scholarships to students.

Mid-Atlantic Machinery which is based in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, hires many graduates and recommends them to their customers.