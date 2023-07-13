HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Thursday’s hometown heroes are giving back, as they prepare to gather in the Midstate for the 13th year in a row.

The nation’s oldest Muslim convention returns to Harrisburg this weekend for the 73rd annual gathering called the “Jalsa Salana.”

This year the convention kicked off a new service projects program called “Jalsa Cares.” Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community partnered with the city of Harrisburg on Thursday to clean up neighborhoods, feed the hungry, and donate blood.

The group also wants to help the Broad Street Market, which is a favorite stop for members.

“I’ve gone there very frequently, I’ve met with the Amish families that provided me with delicious raw milk, raw honey, organic produce,” National spokesperson Harris Zafar said. “It’s gutting to see what’s happened to that so many families and businesses affected by it. Whether it the fundraising campaign or human resources, we want to be part of rebuilding broad street.”

The Muslim community worked with “Downtown Daily Bread” and the “Capital Cares Coalition on Homelessness” for Thursday’s service projects.

The convention begins at the Farm Show Complex on Friday and runs through Sunday.