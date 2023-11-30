GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are giving “all” kids a chance to shine on stage.

Gettysburg Community Theatre will present a “Penguin Project” production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” each weekend in December.

The “Penguin Project” gets its name from the fact that penguins are birds with special needs because they cannot fly, but thrive equally among all birds in their environment.

The “Penguins” in this production are actors with special needs who rehearsed and performed with others with or without special needs.

“Rudolph” debuts Friday and all performances are sold out.