(WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are donating toys for kids in need.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg needs your help.

It’s filling Christmas boxes for over 5,000 children supplying them with necessities like clothes and bedding but also something fun like toys.

Toy donations are down but with your help, they could double.

Toni Lynn Mark, resource development director at the Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City said, “We had a wonderful generous donor notify us that they are willing to match every dollar that’s brought in and every toy brought in. So everything that is brought in it counts for double.”

You can drop off newly unwrapped toys to the Salvation Army on 29th Street in Harrisburg from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday or check out TSA’s Amazon wish list, as well as make a financial donation here.