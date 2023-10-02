ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown hero is helping women catch breast cancer early.

October is breast cancer awareness month. On Monday, at the Think Pink Event in Annville, Lebanon County, UPMC employees explained how the healthcare provider is making sure everyone has access to mammograms.

There is now a program offering vouchers for patients with low incomes to get a free diagnostic screening.

Health experts say getting annual mammograms can help save your life.

“It’s very important especially since so many people have put off their screening during covid and they’ve fallen off the screening schedule so we are really excited to get people back into their annual mammogram screenings,” Linda Weihbrecht, Nurse Navigator at UPMC said.

You do not need to wait until you are 40 to get a mammogram. If breast cancer runs in your family, doctors say it is a good idea to get screened earlier. You can donate to this fund by clicking here.