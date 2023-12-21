(WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are helping those who are helping homeless veterans in the Midstate.

Work continues on the “Tiny Home Village” for veterans near Penndot’s riverfront office center in Harrisburg.

With the weather turning colder DJ’s Smokeshack at the West Shore Farmers Market stopped by to serve hot barbecue, and mac and cheese to 25 cold and hungry workers.

Organizers behind the tiny home village thank all the volunteers who’ve helped out so far and look forward to feeding the veterans who will move in next spring.