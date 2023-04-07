(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are purchasing properties for veterans in need.

A tiny home village for homeless veterans now has sponsors for all 15 homes. The homes will go up on a donated property near PennDOT’s riverfront office in south Harrisburg.

The non-profit “Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania” says it is close to reaching its fundraising goal of just over $4 million.

The group expects to break ground in a few months.