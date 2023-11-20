HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A special event for local kids to shop for those in need this season.

Students for the Steelkton-Highspire School District along with Ollie’s team in Harrisburg shopping carts with toys on Monday morning, all of which will be going to families in need.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is all part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots Foundation. Ollie’s has raised more than $2.8 million for the cause nationwide. Students could spend up to $1,000; but the experience was worth a lot more than money.

“It made me feel good because you know every year some kids can’t afford like their parents can’t afford for them to get stuff for Christmas and I feel like this is a good way for them to get what they want,” student shopper Samerra Ross-Williams said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“If you are in the store during the holiday season we got donation bins we got some charity campaigns at the registers and if you got an extra dollar or two and you can donate a toy, feel free to do so,” Ollie’s Vice President of Store Operations Scott Osborne said.

Osborne said no donation is too small and that Ollie’s hopes to bring in more than $1 million.