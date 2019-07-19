Trike race raises money for United Way

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are the United Way Trike Race participants.

More than 200 people from 18 companies competed in the 23rd annual race.

The course was a little shorter than normal, because of the high temperatures.

But that did not stop the high spirits and dedication to the cause: raising money for the United Way of the Capital Region.

“That’s the story of our community and how we help people become more self-sufficient through education, health care, basic needs and workforce,” said Rae Lynn Cox, of the United Way of the Capital Region. “We’re all about lifting everyone up.”

ABC27 is a proud sponsor of the event and had a team. Valerie Pritchett, Kendra Nichols, Priscilla Liguori and Damon Turbitt all rode trikes. They didn’t win, but had a blast!