(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are helping Ukrainian refugee children get animal therapy.

Tim and Meredith Poole gave a $700 check today to “CATRA” the Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association.

The Pooles raised the money during a “Zumbathon!”

The money will help start a new program to help Ukrainian refugee children who have experienced all kinds of physical and mental pain during the war there.

Mayia Harris of CATRA said, “From PTSD to helping them to be able to walk, to help and to be able just to speak. a lot of times they may not feel like they’re in a safe space, you know, to be able to converse with different people. so to be able to converse with animals, to be able to work with them one on one.”

The Pooles organized the fundraiser in honor of their 30th wedding anniversary.