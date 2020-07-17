United Way of Franklin County to hold annual “Stuff The Bus” School Supply Drive

Franklin County, PA (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive using both traditional and virtual drives.

Stuff The Bus allows everyone in the Franklin County school district to begin each school year with the supplies they need. The covid-19 pandemic has put some families and staff in a position of uncertainty, and the United Way is trying to help ease that burden.

Donations will be accepted at any of the following locations through August 7th. The United Way will require all people to wear a mask while dropping off supplies.

Chambersburg: Patriot Federal Credit Union branches (800 Wayne, 1536 LWE, 140 S. Federal, and 488 Gateway) and Orrstown Bank branches (1355 Orchard, 625 Norland, and 1725 LWE)

Fannett-Metal: Orrstown Bank (16400 Path Valley)

Greencastle: Orrstown Bank (308 Carolle)

Mercersburg: Orrstown Bank (12 S. Main)

Waynesboro: Patriot Federal Credit Union branches (626 N. Grant & 10933 Buchanan Trail E.)

Donations will also be accepted virtually this year. To donate virtually, people can shop for supplies using one of the following registries:

Target Registry: tgt.gifts/stuff-the-bus-fc or visit target.com and search under “Registries” for “United Way of Franklin County” (Note: To designate your donation to a specific school district, write the name of the district in the “Gift Message” while checking out through Target.)

Walmart Registry: bit.ly/3ef0axx or visit walmart.com and search under “Registries” for “United Way of Franklin County” (Note: To designate your donation to a specific school district, after ordering through Walmart send an email to aweibley@uwfcpa.org with your name and the name of the district.)

When checking out online, donors should select the option to ship the supplies directly to the United Way office, 182 S. 2nd St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.