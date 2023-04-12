CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC’s Hillman Cancer Center will be hosting a Breast Cancer Survivor Ship Conference on Saturday, April 22.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penn Harris Hotel- Convention Center located at 1150 Camp Hill Bypass in Camp Hill.

The one-day conference focuses on helping survivors connect with one another as well as raising awareness of resources, and supporting the adjustment to life after cancer. The conference is free however, registration is required, which you can do by clicking here.

There are more than 12 million cancer survivors in the United States today, and thanks to advances in screening and treatment of cancer, survivors are living longer than ever before.



