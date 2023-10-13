(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes took a walk together, to raise money and support autism programs.

Today Vista Autism Services held its 16th annual “Walk for Autism” in Derry Township, Dauphin County, and the theme for this year is “Heroes among Us.”

It’s a way to celebrate both the staff at Vista and the families they serve while raising money to support students in the program.

Vista also says it’s an opportunity to recruit, they can use all the good workers it can find.

Nzenalu Obinelo, CEO of Vista Autism Services said, “After Covid, we especially experienced a decline in students and a decline in the workforce. Right now, we are trying to build up our workforce.”

For the first time ever Vista also held similar walks at three of its other locations.