(WHTM)– Volunteers in Lebanon County are our hometown heroes as they prepare to build the Campbelltown Community Playground.

The construction event is being held Saturday. Volunteers from South Londonderry Township will build between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Campbelltown Community Alliance is funding this project. Before this, it raised money for evergreen trees, the pavilion, and picnic tables at the park.