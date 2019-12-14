Volunteers deliver holiday care packages to Franklin County first responders

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes are the volunteers with the 11/30 Network in Chambersburg.

They delivered care packages to the 36 stations in Franklin County for their 5th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day.

The care packages are all donations from various organizations throughout the county.

They include food, gift cards, money, cards, and supplies like hand sanitizer and gloves.

“The first responders…they do a ton through the community every day and this is just a chance for us to say thank you for what you’re doing and continuing to do it especially during the holidays,” said Sara Ziegler, the community action chair at the 11/30 Network.

About 35 people with 11 groups took the donations to the stations.