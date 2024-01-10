MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes gathered on short notice.

Volunteers at Lititz Chooses Love, which is an LGBTQ support organization helped sort 6,000 pounds of food and drinks for a food pantry in the community at the St. Paul Penryn Church in Manheim.

The weather delayed the delivery of food and there was not going to be enough time to sort it for local families, so the group called on the community for help.

“We just have a very short window to get all this food in here and onto the shelves for the 50-70 families we will be serving tonight between 5-8 pm. We are open to everyone. we have no restrictions on who can be served at our food pantry. you don’t have to be on assistance or anything,” Executive Director Parker Webb said.

It all worked out and food is being given out at this hour. The hours at the pantry and resource center are Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.