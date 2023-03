HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are volunteers in Harrisburg who picked up litter along Industrial Road next to Wildwood Park last weekend.

The city is now looking for volunteers for the next clean-up project which will take place around the Capital Greenbelt near 13th and Cameron Streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That cleanup will be scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

While picking up trash along Industrial Road, volunteers worked to remove over a ton of trash.