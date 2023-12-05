ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by helping a local shelter.

For the last eight years, from December to April, the Elizabethtown Emergency Shelter has given people experiencing homelessness a place to sleep, food to eat, and resources to get help.

But with the number of homeless people increasing, they are asking for more volunteers to help them operate.

“We would not be able to operate without our volunteers, so we use 70 volunteers per week, not 17 70. I know that is a huge outpouring of support that we need,” executive director Briana Anderson said.

Volunteers are needed around the clock, over three different shifts, doing everything from washing clothes to serving meals.