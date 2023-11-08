(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes ask you to help provide holiday meals.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region” is looking for volunteers to pack holiday boxes between now and Christmas, the nonprofit expects to serve 700 families and over 5,000 children with food and gifts.

“Well right now we have boxes to pack with holiday meals, boxes to pack with Christmas support and Christmas toys for children, we need people there to pack the boxes, we need people there to give away the boxes, we just need, in any way, we need support right now,” Toni Lynn Mark, Resource Development Director for Salvation Army said.

For those without the time to donate, they can sponsor a child, senior, or family for christmas. More information can be found here.