HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help.

Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.

The trees that will be planted are 7-to-9-foot-tall trees and will not have a ball or container of soil. These trees are easy to handle and will be on-site when the volunteers arrive. The residents and property owners have helped pick the tree species, as well as the location of the trees.

If you are volunteering, you are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for a demonstration planting. Volunteers will participate in the planting as a group, so everyone understands best practices.

The primary planting of the trees will take place on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. On these dates 45 new street trees are going to be planted in a neighborhood in need of trees. The city will be partially pre-digging the planting holes. The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 meeting place: Pleasantview Park, 19th and Forster Streets

Meeting time: 9 a.m. for demonstration planting and team assignments

Planting time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are unable to attend on the first two dates, you can attend on Oct. 30. Residents in two other city neighborhoods will be planting an additional 25 trees. The planting holes on both of these days will be dug by hand by the property owners and volunteers. The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 30 meeting place: Bellevue Park Community Building, 143 Briarcliff Road

Meeting time: 9 a.m. for demonstration planting and team assignments

Planting time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city advises that you wear sturdy shoes or boots, long pants, a jacket (if needed), and rainwear if the forecast calls for rain.

Here is a list of what the city recommends you bring:

Reusable water bottle and a snack

Gloves

Shovel

Rake

Broom

Mattock or pick

Pocketknife

Wheelbarrow

The city will provide the following:

Water cooler

Snacks

Tool trailer with safety vests, and some gloves and hand tools for volunteer use

Trees

Mulch

Stakes

Ties

If there is severe weather, the planting will continue as long as there is not a downpour. Participants will be notified no later than 8 a.m. on the day of the event if it is postponed.