(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes helped fight hunger, one step at a time.

The greater “York Crop” hunger walk was on Sunday. About 100 people, split up into 30 different groups, walked from York Center Square to Spring Grove. They raised thousands of dollars that will go to Church World Service and the York County food bank. This was the 54th year for the walk.

Also this weekend, hometown heroes walked in Harrisburg to end Alzheimer’s. The greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association raised over $175,000. Participants say the event was all about connecting with people who suffer from the disease and raising awareness.

abc27’s Amy Kehm served as emcee