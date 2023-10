WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes shored up funding to get kids reading when school’s out.

The Waynesboro Public Library in Franklin County will host a free summer reading program next year. The program had been receiving less funding during and after the pandemic.

The library applied for and received a $5,000 grant from the Franklin County Community funding to support the staffers running the summer reading program.

The program will run from June to August 2024.