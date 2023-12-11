(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes donated their spare change to a great non-profit.

Weis Markets donated $250,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank on Monday. The Money came from the company’s 16th annual Fight Hunger Campaign. That campaign invites shoppers to round up their bills to the nearest dollar, and to donate the change.

“Our customers are so generous throughout the year to be able to give back to the food bank, for our fight hunger campaign and we’re excited when we ask them to give back and we give back as part of the company as well,” Jamie Lauver, Community Relations Manager of Weis Markets said.

“We’re at a historically high need, and that means comparing to the pandemic., we’re seeing more demand for our services now, so this gift is coming at exactly the right time,” Joe Arthur, CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said.

The Fight Hunger Program has raised over $6 million since it was launched in 2008.