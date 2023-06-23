(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making sure shelter animals get the supplies they need.

Weis Markets raised $251,000 for more than 120 local pet shelters and rescue organizations through its “Paws For Pets” program.

During May, national pet month, customers rounded up their purchases and each store selected a shelter or rescue organization to support.

Several companies also made matching donations.

The Weis store on Simpson Ferry road in Mechanicsburg raised the second highest amount, more than $3,400, and donated to Speranza Animal Rescue.